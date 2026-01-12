Mint explainer: What does DMart’s leadership change mean?

Bengaluru: India’s largest listed retailer Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which operates DMart, restructured its senior leadership just as the new chief executive officer Anshul Asawa took the helm.

In a stock exchange filing dated 10 January, the company said its new senior leadership team will consist of four executives, effective 1 February. The streamlined structure marks a departure from DMart’s recent years of increasingly layered management and reflects a sharper focus on execution across its core categories.

Mint explains what this leadership change means for DMart’s strategy, how it differs from peers, and the risks involved.

What has changed?

Under the revised structure, DMart has appointed Sachin Jaolekar as vice-president–FMCG, Dastgir Shaikh as vice-president-general merchandising, Shyam Gupta as head of the apparels division, and Rushabh Ghiya as head of investor relations and chief of staff.

Also Read | As quick commerce surges, DMart Ready shifts focus to metros

Together, these four executives will form the company’s senior management team, replacing a much larger and more function-heavy leadership setup that DMart had adopted in recent years. This is the first major organisational change initiated by the board since Asawa assumed charge as the chief executive.

This is the first major organizational change initiated by the board since he was appointed CEO designate in March last year, taking over from the company's longtime chief executive Ignatius Navil Noronha. Before this appointment, Asawa had spent nearly 30 years working up the hierarchy of consumer-packaged goods giant Unilever, serving in top roles across India, Europe, the UK, and Thailand.

Who are the new leaders?

The new leadership team brings a blend of long-standing retail experience and external consumer sector expertise. Jaolekar, a commerce graduate and an IIM Bangalore alumnus, has over 25 years of experience across FMCG and modern retail, with deep exposure to sales, merchandising and omni-channel operations, including a two-decade stint at Hindustan Unilever. Shaikh, associated with DMart since 2005, has over 26 years of experience in value retailing, large-scale sourcing and private label development, with a strong grounding in modern trade operations. Shyam Gupta, a textile technology graduate, has nearly 25 years of experience across apparel retail and exports, and had previously led private brands in apparel at Shoppers Stop. Rushabh Ghiya, a chartered accountant with over 18 years of experience, brings capital markets and strategic expertise, having spent nine years with Kotak Investment Banking before joining DMart in 2017.

Why is DMart doing this now?

Leadership resets often reflect deeper shifts in how a company sees its next phase of growth. According to Rituparna Chakraborty, partner at executive search firm TruSearch, leadership requirements evolve as companies scale.

“In different stages of an organization, you need different kinds of leaders," she said, adding that profiles relevant during pre-IPO or early listed phases may not be suited for the next decade of growth.

DMart, which has built its reputation on cost discipline and operational efficiency, now faces a far more competitive retail environment. Quick commerce, e-commerce-led pricing pressures and evolving consumer expectations are forcing even large incumbents to rethink speed, accountability and decision-making structures.

How has the leadership structure evolved?

Since its listing in 2017, DMart’s top deck has expanded and then contracted again. First, it started with a nine-member team that included a managing director and a chief executive of the company, a separate COO for retail, and another to oversee supply chain management, a function crucial to DMart’s success.

Two years later, this team was changed and operational heads were appointed by region as DMart expanded its network outside of its stronghold of west and south India. The company appointed a COO for west India, its biggest market, and another to oversee operations in north and south India.

Also Read | Startups take the DMart playbook to smalltown India

This structure was changed again, to a seven-member team with a COO for retail, a vice-president of operations, and the CEO of Avenue E-Commerce was included in the company’s senior leadership team.

In 2025, this seven-member structure ballooned to a 14-member senior management team. Regional operations were split further, with a COO each for west, north, and south India, along with heads for DMart’s food services and pharmacy business verticals.

These changes reflect how DMart has grown in the last nine years, expanding into new geographies, scaling up new verticals, and finally doubling down on e-commerce and hyperlocal delivery as competition from quick commerce hurts grocery supermarket chains. It also shows how complex a retail company gets as it grows.

In 2017, when it first listed on the exchanges, DMart’s market capitalization was over ₹37,000 crore; today it is over ₹2.47 trillion.

Why a leaner leadership at DMart and how does it compare with peers?

Chakraborty says larger leadership teams can at times slow down execution. “Sometimes you want leaner teams, especially when you get listed, and you are as large as DMart is," she said. “Bureaucracy takes time to make decisions, make changes and transform, sometimes becomes very lethargic, sometimes gets caught up in this web of everyone’s consensus."

The current structure focuses on the three main streams of the company’s revenue—FMCG, non-food, and apparel, with a dedicated leadership head for each segment, underscoring Asawa’s intent to double down on category-led growth.

According to Chakraborty, such models often prioritise precision over scale at the top. “There could be many reasons for going for a leaner team. One, you are focusing on a certain skill-set which the board believes is relevant for the next 10 years," she said. “You don’t need many cooks in the kitchen, but you need a different recipe."

DMart’s new, lean leadership structure stands in sharp contrast to the more function-heavy senior management models followed by some of its listed peers, such as Vishal Mega Mart and Spencer’s.

Vishal Mega Mart’s disclosed senior management personnel reflects a broad, layered structure with multiple C-suite roles spanning finance, operations, information technology and human resources, alongside dedicated chief business and merchandising officers for apparel, FMCG and general merchandising, as well as separate leadership for supply chain, legal and compliance.

Spencer’s follows a similarly expansive model, with a larger senior management cohort that includes the CEO and managing director, whole-time director, CFO, company secretary, legal head and chief merchandising officer, indicating a more traditional, compliance- and function-led governance framework.

What are the risks in this transition?

Leadership transitions carry execution risks, especially for a company like DMart, where operational discipline is its biggest competitive advantage.

“Asawa will have to navigate the leadership transition risk because it’s a high execution-focused organization," Chakraborty said. She also flagged the potential loss of institutional knowledge as long-serving leaders exit. Still, she noted that every strategic change involves trade-offs. DMart’s challenge will be to retain its execution strength while adapting to a more competitive, fast-changing retail landscape.