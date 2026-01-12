Mint explainer: What does DMart’s leadership change mean?

Who are the new leaders?

The new leadership team brings a blend of long-standing retail experience and external consumer sector expertise. Jaolekar, a commerce graduate and an IIM Bangalore alumnus, has over 25 years of experience across FMCG and modern retail, with deep exposure to sales, merchandising and omni-channel operations, including a two-decade stint at Hindustan Unilever. Shaikh, associated with DMart since 2005, has over 26 years of experience in value retailing, large-scale sourcing and private label development, with a strong grounding in modern trade operations. Shyam Gupta, a textile technology graduate, has nearly 25 years of experience across apparel retail and exports, and had previously led private brands in apparel at Shoppers Stop. Rushabh Ghiya, a chartered accountant with over 18 years of experience, brings capital markets and strategic expertise, having spent nine years with Kotak Investment Banking before joining DMart in 2017.