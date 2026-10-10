DMart’s Q2 profit growth trails revenue as expenses rise

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which runs the DMart retail chain, reported a 17.8% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹19,644 crore in the July-September quarter, driven by stronger growth at older stores and continued expansion across India.

Consolidated net profit rose 8.5% to ₹743 crore in the second quarter of FY27, slower than revenue growth. The company’s net profit margin narrowed to 3.8% from 4.1% a year earlier, while its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin declined to 7.1% from 7.3%.

The Mumbai-based retailer added 15 stores during the quarter, taking its total count to 518 as of 30 September. The company said entry-level wage inflation had led to a marginal increase in operating expenses, even as it remained committed to its value-for-money pricing strategy.

A key highlight of the quarter was stronger growth at older stores. “Two years and older DMart stores grew by 9.5% during Q2 FY27 as compared to 6.8% in Q2 FY26,” said Anshul Asawa, managing director and chief executive officer of Avenue Supermarts.

Operating expenses reflected the pressure of higher costs. Consolidated employee benefits expense rose 18.7% year-on-year to ₹447.14 crore, while finance costs jumped 82.8% to ₹63.90 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 25.4% to ₹317.75 crore, and other expenses rose 18.3% to ₹1,091.83 crore.

Food and grocery products continued to dominate the retailer’s sales mix. They accounted for 56.9% of revenue in the first half of FY27, while general merchandise and apparel contributed 23.6%, and non-food fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) accounted for 19.5%. The share of general merchandise and apparel edged up from 23.3% in the year-earlier period, while the share of food and non-food FMCG was broadly stable.

The company continued to follow its everyday low-cost, everyday low-price model, which focuses on sourcing products competitively and leveraging operational and distribution efficiencies to offer lower prices. It did not provide forward-looking guidance on revenue growth or store additions in its results announcement.

E-commerce race DMart’s online grocery and essentials platform, DMart Ready, operated in 11 cities in the first half of FY27, down from 19 in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the company’s investor presentation.

The subsidiary reported a net loss of ₹75.35 crore in the September quarter and ₹166.62 crore in the first half of FY27, according to the consolidated financial statements. The company’s presentation showed DMart Ready’s presence in 11 cities during the first half, although the results announcement did not separately detail the online business's financial performance.

“We are focused on driving greater operational efficiencies and strengthening overall customer experience in the cities that we currently operate in,” said Vikram Dasu, whole-time director and chief executive officer of Avenue E-Commerce Ltd, which operates DMart Ready.

The platform faces competition from quick-commerce companies such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, which have expanded their dark-store networks to enable faster deliveries. DMart Ready’s focus on operational efficiency and customer experience comes as the company concentrates its online operations in fewer cities.