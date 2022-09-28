Amit Singh, CEO of Weekday – which helps companies in hiring engineers, has put out some data on the salaries of software engineers in India. According to the data, software engineers at the startups such as Sharechat, CRED, Swiggy, Meesho and others are earning way more than the engineers who have been working at big IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro and others.

As per the data shared by Amit Singh, Sharechat is the highest-paying startup. Sharechat pays ₹47 lakh per annum to the engineers who have 4 years of experience. Sharechat is followed by CRED and Meesho at ₹40 lakh per annum and ₹39 lakh per annum, respectively. When compared, PayTM and Oyo pay way at ₹22 lakh per annum and ₹25 lakh per annum, respectively.

💸 Which is the highest paying unicorn among the 107 Indian 🦄 unicorns?

Answer: Sharechat @sharechatapp ( ₹47LPA for 4 years exp engg vs ₹28L avg among all unicorns. Followed by @CRED_club and @Meesho_Official

Did you know that PayTM & Oyo pay less than half Sharechat's? pic.twitter.com/Z6ddLGB9UN — Amit Singh (@iamitsy) September 26, 2022

Startups such as Byju’s, Zomato and Flipkart offer ₹22 lakh, ₹32 lakh and ₹36 lakh per annum to their software engineers who have the same amount of experience in their field, the Weekday data read.

As the software engineers gain more experience, they get about 10 per cent of increment in their salaries as they switch jobs in a unicorn startup.

How does an avg software engineer salary in a unicorn startup change as they gain more years of exp?

Answer: There is only about 10% increment as years of experience change

Ofcourse lot of nuances get evened out by averages.

But still, explains why people like to switch so often! pic.twitter.com/hwYDQ3qUEU — Amit Singh (@iamitsy) September 26, 2022

When compared to the big IT companies such as Wipro, Infosys and TCS, the software engineers with 4 years of experience are reportedly paid just about ₹10 lakh per annum. The starting salary at these companies is reportedly ₹7 lakh per annum, way lesser than what a startup offers.

Even though they are paid more salaries than the big IT companies, the software engineers stay at the startups for about 1.5 to 2 years on average. Reportedly, most engineers working at startups stay for about 1.4 years as compared to 2.4 years on average of Infosys engineers, Weekday says quoting data.