Do big IT companies like Infosys, Wipro pay less than startups? Data reveals details

Some startup companies pay more to their software engineers than some big IT companies
07:22 PM IST

  • Sharechat pays 47 lakh per annum to the engineers who have 4 years of experience

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amit Singh, CEO of Weekday – which helps companies in hiring engineers, has put out some data on the salaries of software engineers in India. According to the data, software engineers at the startups such as Sharechat, CRED, Swiggy, Meesho and others are earning way more than the engineers who have been working at big IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro and others.

As per the data shared by Amit Singh, Sharechat is the highest-paying startup. Sharechat pays 47 lakh per annum to the engineers who have 4 years of experience. Sharechat is followed by CRED and Meesho at 40 lakh per annum and 39 lakh per annum, respectively. When compared, PayTM and Oyo pay way at 22 lakh per annum and 25 lakh per annum, respectively.

Startups such as Byju’s, Zomato and Flipkart offer 22 lakh, 32 lakh and 36 lakh per annum to their software engineers who have the same amount of experience in their field, the Weekday data read.

As the software engineers gain more experience, they get about 10 per cent of increment in their salaries as they switch jobs in a unicorn startup.

When compared to the big IT companies such as Wipro, Infosys and TCS, the software engineers with 4 years of experience are reportedly paid just about 10 lakh per annum. The starting salary at these companies is reportedly 7 lakh per annum, way lesser than what a startup offers.

Even though they are paid more salaries than the big IT companies, the software engineers stay at the startups for about 1.5 to 2 years on average. Reportedly, most engineers working at startups stay for about 1.4 years as compared to 2.4 years on average of Infosys engineers, Weekday says quoting data.

