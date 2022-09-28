Amit Singh, CEO of Weekday – which helps companies in hiring engineers, has put out some data on the salaries of software engineers in India. According to the data, software engineers at the startups such as Sharechat, CRED, Swiggy, Meesho and others are earning way more than the engineers who have been working at big IT companies such as Infosys, Wipro and others.

