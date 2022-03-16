NEW DELHI : A decade ago, billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal faced a key challenge while negotiating with US-based multinational drug major Abbott Laboratories to sell his domestic formulations business.

The buyers made excuses to cancel the deal hoping to get the valuation down, which Piramal refused.

“I said let it be. Go home. But, it (the deal) happened," Piramal said at the Mint India Investment Summit 2022, on Tuesday, where he was awarded the Deal Maker Hall Of Fame.

“If you do the process right, then the results will follow. This is my followings from the Bhagawad Gita," Piramal said.

“Sometimes M&A (mergers and acquisitions) processes are long-drawn and have ups and downs. During these times, you need to be steady and not make rash decisions."

Abbott Laboratories snapped up Piramal’s formulations business for about $3.7 billion in 2013 to make it one of the largest deals in the Indian pharma sector.

The Piramal Group, which is helmed by Ajay Piramal, is a conglomerate with interests in pharmaceutical, financial services, healthcare analytics and real estate.

Last September, Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) acquired the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) by making cash payment of ₹14,700 crore to creditors as per a resolution plan.

“If you have to create extraordinary value, there are two things (to do). You have to buy something, which is imperfect and you have to sell something that is perfect. If you are willing to take the risk, and if you can identify the value there, then the value can be created," Piramal said.

“That’s what we have applied to DHFL and we think we will create value. We see that happening," he said, adding that DHFL under the Piramal Group has already added 3,000 employees and plans to add another 2,000 more in the coming months, while also increasing branches and investing massively in capital and technology. Piramal, who has dabbled in several businesses in his career, said that a large number of acquisition processes—as much as 75%—are unsuccessful due to the ego of promoters, founders and top executives.

“We have to leave aside ego and go on facts," he added.

Piramal said that when he sold his domestic pharma business to Abbott, many told him that he would be losing his identity as an industrialist as his company was a major player in the domestic market.

“I believe (for) all of us, our identity is not defined by work, it’s much more. We as individuals have an identity. If we realize that, we will make the right decisions and therefore, will not depend on businesses for identity," he added.

Going ahead, Piramal hopes to work with the underprivileged, particularly tribals, to raise their standard of living.

“The PM (Prime Minister Modi) has identified aspirational districts, 112 of them, where 16% of India’s population lives and which have only about 1.5% of any CSR money going (in). Most government resources don’t reach these places," he said.

“There are 100 million tribals and they are living in the past. We should do something. This is what we as a group are trying to do through our foundation."

