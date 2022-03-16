‘Do the process right, and results will follow’

“That’s what we have applied to DHFL and we think we will create value. We see that happening," he said, adding that DHFL under the Piramal Group has already added 3,000 employees and plans to add another 2,000 more in the coming months, while also increasing branches and investing massively in capital and technology. Piramal, who has dabbled in several businesses in his career, said that a large number of acquisition processes—as much as 75%—are unsuccessful due to the ego of promoters, founders and top executives.