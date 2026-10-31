Doctors back their own software: Docterz raises ₹5 cr, nearly 60% from users of its clinic platform

Mumbai-based healthtech startup Docterz has raised ₹5 crore from around 35 investors. Nearly 60% of the amount, close to ₹3 crore, came from about 20 doctors who already use the company’s platform. The round also includes Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics, and Avnish Anand, co-founder and former CEO of CaratLane.

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Doctors back the platform they use Founded over a decade ago by practising paediatrician Dr Atish Laddad, Docterz offers an integrated clinic management system. It covers electronic medical records, appointment scheduling, billing, vaccination management and patient engagement. The platform currently supports more than 5,000 doctors across India, with a strong presence in paediatrics.

The heavy participation of doctor-users stands out. These investors are not just early backers; they are daily users who understand the product’s practical value in a clinic setting. This customer-led funding is relatively uncommon in Indian healthtech and signals strong product-market fit among independent practitioners.

“What makes this funding round special for me is that around 20 doctors who use Docterz have chosen to invest in its future. They know the product, they have seen its evolution, and they understand the needs of the medical community,” Dr Atish Laddad, Founder of Docterz, stated according to a report by Economic Times.

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What the funds will support Docterz plans to use the capital for organic growth, exploring acquisitions, and building practical AI tools for doctors. These tools are aimed at everyday tasks such as documentation, administrative workflows, practice data analysis, and patient follow-ups. The company also wants to expand its reach among independent practitioners, smaller clinics and healthcare organisations across India.

The focus remains on technology that fits into existing clinical workflows rather than forcing doctors to change how they practise. Docterz has emphasised patient data security, clinical independence and the doctor-patient relationship as core principles.

Investor confidence from users and entrepreneurs Vineeta Singh highlighted the strength of customer investment. She said, “One of the strongest signals for any business is when its customers are willing to invest their own money in it. That is what drew me to Docterz. Dr Atish has built technology for his own community, and the doctors who use it every day are now choosing to invest in its future.”

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Paediatrician and investor Dr Dhananjay Sangle has used the software for several years across his clinic’s paediatric and OB-GYN practices. He has found it smooth, fast and easy to use.

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Dr Suhas Warad, another paediatrician investor, sees Docterz as a valuable partner for modern practitioners. He believes technology designed around doctors’ needs can help them manage clinics more efficiently and spend more time on patient care.

Looking ahead With this round, Docterz aims to deepen its presence in the Indian clinic software market while adding AI capabilities that reduce administrative load. For a company founded by a practising doctor and now backed substantially by its own users, the funding reinforces a model built on practical utility and long-term trust within the medical community.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.