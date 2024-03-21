Dog Longevity Startup Loyal Secures $45 Million in Funding
Yuliya Chernova , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 21 Mar 2024, 11:03 PM IST
SummaryBiotech startup Loyal has raised $45 million in equity to help bring its first longevity drug for dogs to market.
