Dollar Stores Get Devalued as Low-Income Consumers Struggle

Low-income consumers’ challenged wallets could mask the effect of the companies’ improvements in the first half of the year. J.P. Morgan estimates that U.S. consumers face a $2 billion headwind in the first half of this year compared with the last one after accounting for on-year changes in tax refunds, Social Security benefits, SNAP benefits, gas spending and student-debt repayment. This should, however, improve in the second half of the year, in large part because the negative effects of resuming student-debt repayments—which began in October—will hit harder in the first part of the year. In the second half, changes in those wallet impacts should turn into a tailwind of $34 billion in total, per J.P. Morgan estimates.