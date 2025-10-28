IT firms have found a workaround H-1B visa hike. And it's boosting margins.

Infosys’ chief executive Salil Parekh said the company will continue growing in nearshore locations. “We are building the nearshore centres, whether those are in the US and around the US, such as Canada or Mexico or other places in Latin America or in Europe and so on. So that part has gone extremely well. We feel quite confident, and that will scale even further with all the changes," he said during the 16 October post-earnings press conference.