With the 25% tariff US President Donald Trump levied on imports from Mexico and Canada, Volkswagen expects that its vehicles made in North America will most likely avoid them. However, other carmakers, including BMW, may not be exempt, Reuters reported.

This week, Trump granted one month's relief on tariffs to automakers that complied with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), after stating that duties would go into effect on March 4. There is no clarity on which automakers that will eventually face tariffs.

Vehicles made by Volkswagen in North America comply with USMCA, according to a Volkswagen spokesperson quoted in the report. BMW vehicles made in the US and Mexico do not comply with the agreement, a BMW spokesperson told Reuters, thereby increasing the potential for higher duties.

Nearly 10% of BMW products in the US are imported from Mexico and the company has opposed tariffs, the spokesperson stated.

"In the end, they are detrimental to customers, making products more expensive and less innovative," the report quoted the company's statement.

Other carmakers Mazda expects that "for the next 30 days, under the USMCA, the Mexico-built Mazda3 and CX-30 will not be subject to the tariffs, but we are awaiting final and definitive guidance from the administration."

Detroit had consistently lobbied for a tariff exemption for weeks and appreciated Trump's announcement on temporary relief to automakers.

The Volkswagen Group is the most exposed to Trump's tariff threats on Mexico and Canada among German carmakers, the Reuters report stated.

The Audi and Porsche brands under the Volkswagen Group have no manufacturing base in the US, and passenger car brand sales in the US consist mainly of imports from Mexican plants. Meanwhile, Volkswagen's under-construction battery cell plant in Canada was expected to deliver batteries to the US.

Mercedes claimed it had not yet checked the details of the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and did not give an official response on its compliance with USMCA. Audi, with one plant in Mexico producing the Q5 SUV, did not officially comment on the agreement's compliance. There was no official response from Nissan Motor as well.

Donald Trump's 25% tariffs On Monday, March 3, Donald Trump confirmed that tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports will take effect on Tuesday, March 4.