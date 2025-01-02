Air India Express introduces a New Year Sale with flight fares from ₹ 1,448 under Lite and ₹ 1,599 under Value offers. Bookings open until January 5 for select travel dates in 2025, with limited seats and non-refundable terms.

Air India Express Limited has launched a "New Year Sale" with flight fares starting from ₹1,448 under Lite offer and ₹1,599 under Value offer for bookings made until January 5 for travel from January 8, 2025, to September 20, 2025.

The Lite Offer is available to logged-in loyalty members through the airline's official website, www.airindiaexpress.com, or the official mobile application.

The offer fare includes the base fare, taxes, and airport charges but does not include convenience fees or ancillary services.

The airline will provide NeuCoins after the journey for members travelling on the PNR, providing the first name, last name, and mobile number entered while booking for each member to match the records of the traveller and the government-issued official ID.

Other conditions The offer applies only to bookings completed without a complete cancellation. The credited discount will be withdrawn, and the booking will not be eligible for the offer if the transaction is completely cancelled. The offer is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. It might be available for all dates, flights, or routes, but the seats are limited. If the seats are sold out, regular fares will apply.

Air India Express will not provide refunds after the payments are made, and the cancellation fee will be subject to the fees specified on the Airline's official website.

“The Airline reserves the right to cancel, terminate, or suspend the Offer with or without any prior notice and reason. For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination, or suspension by the Airline shall not entitle the passengers to any claim or compensation against the Airline for any and all losses or damages suffered or incurred as a direct or indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination, or suspension," Air India Express said.

“The Airline reserves the right to vary, delete, or amend the Offer terms and conditions (“T&Cs") from time to time without any prior notice which shall be applicable to the passengers at all times," it added.