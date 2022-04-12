Dorf Ketal to acquire Khyati Chemicals

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The deal will help Dorf Ketal, with an annual revenue of ₹2,500 crore, to diversify its revenue stream and enter into the performance chemicals business where Khyati Chemicals has a strong presence, according to a statement.
Khyati Chemicals is the second largest player in the optical brightening agents business and have valuable customers like Unilever, Ghadi and Trident India Papers, among others.
Definitive agreements have been signed between current promoters of Khyati Chemicals India and Dorf Ketal Chemicals India for the acquisition.
Once the deal is complete, Khyati Chemicals will become a wholly-owned arm of Dorf Ketal.
"We believe that Khyati Chemicals and Dorf Ketal together would form a strong organisation where we can use our technological leadership and strong global sales force to provide global reach to the products conceptualised and developed by Khyati Chemicals," Dorf Ketal's Managing Director Sudhir Menon said.
Khyati Chemicals has a stronghold in export markets like Brazil, China, Argentina, Germany, Indonesia and Thailand, among others and given Dorf Ketal experience and offices in these key markets, the company would be able to add significant value towards execution of the global growth plan, he noted.
Global Investment banking firm Singhi Advisors acted as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to the transaction.