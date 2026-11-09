Doubling direct rural reach, Dabur wants to stay true to its roots: CEO Bhalla

Dabur, whose portfolio ranges from Chyawanprash to Real juices, wants to premiumize its products while expanding its rural presence, chief executive officer (CEO) Herjit Bhalla told Mint.
"In rural, what we are looking at doing is we want to double our direct reach. We want to go to 100,000 villages directly,” he said.
“We're, we're going to be true to our legacy,” Bhalla said. Dabur began in 1884 as an Ayurvedic medicine venture founded by Dr. SK Burman. The company continues to position Ayurveda as its core philosophy and the basis of its products.