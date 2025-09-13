Dove shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps getting cheaper? HUL slashes prices amid GST reforms

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has reduced prices on popular products like Dove shampoo and Kissan Jam effective September 22. This follows the government's directive to pass on GST cut benefits. Manufacturers can revise MRP on unsold stock until December 31, 2025. 

Fareha Naaz
Updated13 Sep 2025, 01:57 PM IST
With GST reforms coming into effect on September 22, several popular consumer products, including Dove, shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps, manufactured by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will become cheaper. HUL has come up with significant decrease in their prices. Amid Modi-governments directive to pass on GST cut benefits to customers, HUL released a newspaper advertisement announcing the rate cut.

According to the advertisement, 340-ml Dove shampoo bottle will now be sold at a retail price of 435, compared to the earlier 490. A 75*4 gm pack of four Lifebuoy soaps will cost 60 which earlier sold at a price of 68. The price waiver on a 200-gm jar of Horlicks is of 20 which will now be sold at a retail price of 110 from 130.

The price cut on 200 gm of Kissan Jam is of 10 which will now cast 80. As per government guidelines, manufacturers are required to revise maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stock until December 31, 2025, deadline. This implies that HUL's fresh stock will have revised MRP or higher grammage packs will be dispatched to markets.

The move comes at the heels of government’s lates directive which mandates producers to issue at least two advertisements about the revised prices in one or more newspapers. They must also notify dealers, state and central officials.

GST reforms

On September 3, the GST Council's 56th meeting was held which was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting the government announced that it was revising tax slabs and simplified the tax structure to two-slab system of 5% and 18% and removed the earlier 12% tax slab.

Several food products, including UHT milk, paneer, khakhra, pizza bread, roti and parathas have been exempted from GST while butter, ghee, cheese, condensed milk, jams, sauces, soups, pasta, namkeens and confectionery items will now fall in 5% tax slab.

At the same time, a 40% on luxury and sin goods such as pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks, high-end cars, yachts, and private aircraft

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in a post on X stated, “As per the new GST rates, manufacturers, packers, and importers can revise the MRP on unsold stock until December 31, 2025, (or until stock lasts)."

