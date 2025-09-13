Dove shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps getting cheaper? HUL slashes prices amid GST reforms

With GST reforms coming into effect on September 22, several popular consumer products, including Dove, shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps, manufactured by Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will become cheaper. HUL has come up with significant decrease in their prices. Amid Modi-governments directive to pass on GST cut benefits to customers, HUL released a newspaper advertisement announcing the rate cut.

Dove, shampoo, Kissan Jam, Horlicks, Lux and Lifebuoy soaps to get cheaper According to the advertisement, 340-ml Dove shampoo bottle will now be sold at a retail price of ₹435, compared to the earlier ₹490. A 75*4 gm pack of four Lifebuoy soaps will cost ₹60 which earlier sold at a price of ₹68. The price waiver on a 200-gm jar of Horlicks is of ₹20 which will now be sold at a retail price of ₹110 from ₹130.

The price cut on 200 gm of Kissan Jam is of ₹10 which will now cast ₹80. As per government guidelines, manufacturers are required to revise maximum retail price (MRP) on unsold stock until December 31, 2025, deadline. This implies that HUL's fresh stock will have revised MRP or higher grammage packs will be dispatched to markets.

The move comes at the heels of government’s lates directive which mandates producers to issue at least two advertisements about the revised prices in one or more newspapers. They must also notify dealers, state and central officials.

GST reforms On September 3, the GST Council's 56th meeting was held which was chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During the meeting the government announced that it was revising tax slabs and simplified the tax structure to two-slab system of 5% and 18% and removed the earlier 12% tax slab.

Several food products, including UHT milk, paneer, khakhra, pizza bread, roti and parathas have been exempted from GST while butter, ghee, cheese, condensed milk, jams, sauces, soups, pasta, namkeens and confectionery items will now fall in 5% tax slab.

At the same time, a 40% on luxury and sin goods such as pan masala, tobacco, aerated drinks, high-end cars, yachts, and private aircraft