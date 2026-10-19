DP World ties next $2 billion India investment to demand, capacity constraints

New Delhi: Global ports and logistics operator DP World plans to deploy the remaining $2 billion of its committed $5 billion investment in India based on emerging capacity requirements, prioritizing expansion across ports, rail freight and logistics infrastructure as demand swells amid rapid economic growth, said Hemant Ruia, country manager for the Indian subcontinent.

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The Dubai-based company has already invested $3 billion in India, with the balance earmarked for expanding existing operations, including port terminals, inland container depots, warehousing and logistics facilities. Its wider investment roadmap will be guided by cargo growth, capacity utilisation and opportunities to strengthen connectivity across the supply chain, rather than a fixed spending schedule.

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“Rather than follow a fixed investment schedule, we will direct capital towards facilities approaching capacity constraints," Ruia said in an interview. The company is also seeking to strengthen its integrated supply-chain offerings, combining freight movement, warehousing, customs clearance and delivery to provide end-to-end logistics solutions. The strategy aims to improve the movement of cargo across different modes of transport while helping customers manage logistics costs.

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Capacity game “Now, it is a capacity game. The more customers I get, the more capacities are filled, and I get new capacities. Money is not an issue and our investment would flow in all areas that show growth,” Ruia said, adding that the priority was to improve service efficiency without increasing logistics costs for customers.

DP World is investing about $500 million to set up a greenfield container terminal at Tuna Tekra, a satellite port off the coast of Kandla, Gujarat. The terminal is expected to come on stream by the middle of 2027. Also, the company would spend about $200 million to scale up operations at the inland container depot (ICD) in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, while further investment would be made to expand ICD network. It is also ready to invest in additional free trade zones (FTZs) where it intends to double its capacity. It also remains interested in having a container terminal at the upcoming Vadhavan port in Maharashtra while scaling operations for coastal trade and shipping.

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The company's expansion plans come as India seeks to strengthen its logistics infrastructure, improve supply-chain efficiency and increase the share of freight moved through multimodal networks. For DP World, the opportunity lies in connecting port operations with inland freight corridors and distribution facilities, enabling it to capture cargo beyond the terminal gates.

Utilization key The pace and allocation of future investments will also depend on the utilisation of existing assets and the scope to expand capacity at locations where demand is rising, Ruia said, adding that alongside organic expansion, the company is evaluating opportunities to deepen its presence in logistics and related services as India’s trade and domestic freight requirements grow.

The renewal of terminal concessions is another important consideration for DP World as it plans its longer-term investments in India. Clarity on the extension or renewal of existing agreements would help the company assess future capacity additions and capital commitments at individual terminals.

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DP World operates port terminals and logistics assets in India through a combination of joint ventures and other operating arrangements. As some terminal concessions approach expiry, their renewal terms will be relevant to the company’s investment planning and the continuity of its operations.

The company is seeking greater clarity on the way forward for these concessions as it balances investment in existing facilities with opportunities to expand its integrated logistics network. Its approach, Ruia indicated, will remain closely linked to customer demand and the need to add capacity where it can be productively utilised.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.