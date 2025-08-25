Mint Explainer | First Dr Reddy’s, now Natco: Why Indian drugmakers are suing Novo Nordisk
As the patent for semaglutide nears its end, Novo Nordisk's dominance in the weight-loss market is being challenged. The lawsuits could pave the way for cheaper generics, catering to India's vast population battling obesity.
Two Indian drugmakers have filed lawsuits against Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk over its blockbuster weight-loss drug semaglutide, which is set to lose its patent in India in March 2026. With just about six months to go, why are these companies pursuing lawsuits against the innovator? Mint explains.