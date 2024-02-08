Dreading Your Next Meetings? Pregaming and Other Ways to Make Them Better
Ray A. Smith , Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 08 Feb 2024, 07:16 PM IST
SummaryCEOs and consultants are turning to new strategies and technologies to collaborate and push ideas forward.
Everyone hates meetings. There are too many of them. They drag on. Or they could have been an email. But meetings are an important way people collaborate and push ideas forward. So how can companies make them better? Technology and new ideas promise to change corporate meetings in the coming years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less