Dreading Your Next Meetings? Pregaming and Other Ways to Make Them Better

Everyone hates meetings. There are too many of them. They drag on. Or they could have been an email. But meetings are an important way people collaborate and push ideas forward. So how can companies make them better? Technology and new ideas promise to change corporate meetings in the coming years.

Here are five ways meetings could look and feel different in the future.

The High-Tech Meeting

With hybrid work here to stay, more office meeting rooms will be equipped with artificial intelligence, holograms, virtual reality and other immersive technologies that allow remote workers to feel like they are in the same room as their in-office colleagues.

New technologies could address some of the challenges that come with hybrid video meetings. “They are looking in but they can’t see everybody or they don’t know who’s speaking," says Nilesh Parmar, business area director of places, U.S., for Arcadis, a global design and consulting firm. To address these sorts of concerns, Arcadis is using a new strategy with some clients: motion detection cameras that automatically pan to whoever is speaking in the room.

“You’re literally having a one-to-one conversation and then the camera will pan back out and then take the whole room in again," says Parmar. Technological glitches are bound to happen on occasion with these newer technologies, such as a slight delay in the camera coordinating how soon it pans to the speaker. But Parmar says if there is such a moment, the camera will automatically pan out to show the whole room.

The company also has some clients using virtual reality to make participants feel they are physically experiencing the same room even if they are in different locations. “You just put on your glasses, sit on your sofa, and you’re in the conversation like everybody’s in the conversation," says Parmar.

Meanwhile, some technology companies are even starting to offer holograph meetings, with participants as holograms, design consultants and executive coaches say.

The Walk-and-Talk

A new one-on-one meeting will attempt to shift the work environment from indoors to the outdoors. The walk-and-talk aims to reduce the amount of time spent looking at—or being distracted by—screens, as well as sitting passively in meetings. This strategy extends the appreciation for midday breaks outdoors many workers discovered while working remotely during the pandemic, according to Ron Schneidermann, chief executive of AllTrails, a mobile app used for outdoor activities such as hiking.

Weekly walk-and-talks are actively encouraged at AllTrails, says Schneidermann. The mostly remote company makes a point of having employees come into its San Francisco office on Wednesdays to connect in person rather than on screen. Managers and employees have had one-on-one meetings while walking from the company’s office in the Union Square neighborhood to Chinatown, North Beach or the Embarcadero. When one party is remote, they are encouraged to grab their headphones and take a walk outdoors wherever they are, says Schneidermann. “It is a nice way to recharge, but still be productive."

This meeting style is dependent on the forecast: Rain or high winds can postpone or delay a meeting. What’s more, walking and talking can make it more challenging to take meeting notes.

In addition to the one-on-ones, the company conducts group meetings held while hiking trails at state or national parks or local wilderness areas, every first Friday of the month.

Conducting walk-and-talks and hike-and-talks can lead to everything from creative breakthroughs to closer bonding, Schneidermann says.

The Pregamer

In the future, there will be fewer meetings and they’ll go faster, in large part due to a new corporate concept: pregaming.

Colleagues will add their thoughts, ideas or feedback on the set agenda for a planned meeting to a shareable online document at least a week prior. Doing so, companies can reduce the number of meetings by 30%, says executive coach and author Keith Ferrazzi.

As a result, more workers will have a chance to express their thoughts, he says. In a traditional meeting, “some people aren’t as effective in the spur of a moment in a room. Some people are talked over, maybe because they are women, or they are a minority. For whatever reason, some people just don’t get a shot," says Ferrazzi. This method assumes everyone will feel comfortable putting their thoughts in writing with their names attached. Ferrazzi advises clearly communicating to employees beforehand the benefits of contributing to the shareable document, mainly that it enhances the chance of diverse views being heard on important corporate decisions.

Time will get saved because there will be no need for the obligatory information update that typically starts a meeting, says Ferrazzi. With that info already in a one-page document accompanying the editable document, participants can just cut to the chase. Fewer people would have to attend since they have already weighed in.

“You can land the plane in the meeting rather than needing another meeting," says Ferrazzi.

The Once-a-Quarter Retreat

At some companies, in-person staff meetings will be less frequent, once every three months rather than weekly or monthly. These meetings won’t be the usual one-hour confab held in the typical conference room setting. Instead, they’ll take place at hotels, resorts or co-working spaces, span multiple days, and include a mix of bonding over work and as well as pleasure.

At cloud-storage company Dropbox, which has been “virtual first," or remote about 90% of the time since the pandemic, teams of staffers aim to meet up once every three months. The meetings last two to 2½ days and include workshops and strategy sessions as well as cultural and tourist activities, says a company spokesperson. So a team’s quarterly meeting in San Francisco, for example, includes a walking tour of Chinatown and a trip to see graffiti murals in the city’s Mission District, the spokesperson says.

One potential issue with this model is some employees might prefer going to a meeting and being done with it rather than having to spend more time with colleagues on nonbusiness. That hasn’t been much of a hurdle for Dropbox, says Allison Vendt, global head of Virtual First, a team at Dropbox focused on its remote-work operating model. But the company has learned that offering a flexible approach to the quarterly gatherings is important. For example, she said, a team could decide to gather in a co-working space with the goal of tackling a critical project instead of an off-site multiday meeting with a lot of activities and programs.

This retreat model goes a step beyond hybrid video meetings while simultaneously respecting workers’ desire for flexibility in where they live and work from. “There are some times where we need you to be in-person in some form or fashion, but we’re not going to make you commute to an office every week," just to attend a meeting, says CEO Drew Houston.

The Skills Prep

Because teams want to maximize rare in-person confabs, premeeting preparation is getting supercharged. Virtual-reality tools equipped with artificial intelligence can help workers receive real-time feedback when they practice presentations or for tough one-on-one conversations.

Young professionals are using these tools at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., to polish their soft skills. “They get feedback on word fillers, and the speed at which they speak, the cadence," says Janet A. Lenaghan, dean of Hofstra’s Frank G. Zarb School of Business. One executive M.B.A. student—who is already in the workforce—has asked to bring work colleagues to the school’s lab to get a taste of the AI-assisted technology, she added.

Wearing one of Hofstra’s virtual-reality Meta Quest 2 headsets, users can practice delivering difficult feedback to an underperforming colleague—portrayed by a moody avatar—or other trial scenarios like giving a presentation in a hotel ballroom or facing a skeptical client. The school is using software from companies including Ovation and VirtualSpeech.

The technology listens to users’ delivery. Then comes AI-generated feedback. Get to the point. Cut the “ums." The word “unacceptable" might put a colleague on edge. Some programs allow users to change the audience from an enthusiastic crowd applauding to a group in business attire looking at their phones, yawning and asking tough questions.

It will be challenging to know when to invest in this technology, which Lenaghan says is developing quickly. Hofstra spent about $100,000 on software licensing fees and has purchased 12 headsets for students. Spending large periods of time with virtual reality can also be dizzying to some users, but the campus’s software is available on a desktop, Lenaghan says.

