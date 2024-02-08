Dreading Your Next Meetings? Pregaming and Other Ways to Make Them Better

One potential issue with this model is some employees might prefer going to a meeting and being done with it rather than having to spend more time with colleagues on nonbusiness. That hasn’t been much of a hurdle for Dropbox, says Allison Vendt, global head of Virtual First, a team at Dropbox focused on its remote-work operating model. But the company has learned that offering a flexible approach to the quarterly gatherings is important. For example, she said, a team could decide to gather in a co-working space with the goal of tackling a critical project instead of an off-site multiday meeting with a lot of activities and programs.