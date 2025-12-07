Mint Explainer: Can Dream11’s watch-party pivot change how India watches sports?
The new pivot isn’t Dream11 entering sports for the first time; it’s shifting from playing around cricket to watching and interacting around cricket, moving the experience from fantasy contests to social viewing.
Dream11, the fantasy gaming giant with 250 million users, is rewriting its playbook. It now looks to recast itself as a sports entertainment platform, betting on India’s rising ‘watch-party’ culture, where fans stream matches, interact and hang out online. The shift from fantasy gaming to live, creator-led engagement comes after the real-money ban gutted its core business, pushing the firm to reinvent itself as a place where viewers watch with influencers, as sports viewing becomes more social.