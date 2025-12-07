Mint Explainer: Can Dream11’s watch-party pivot change how India watches sports?

Dream11, the fantasy gaming giant with 250 million users, is rewriting its playbook. It now looks to recast itself as a sports entertainment platform, betting on India’s rising ‘watch-party’ culture, where fans stream matches, interact and hang out online. The shift from fantasy gaming to live, creator-led engagement comes after the real-money ban gutted its core business, pushing the firm to reinvent itself as a place where viewers watch with influencers, as sports viewing becomes more social.