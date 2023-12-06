Dream11 withdraws plea challenging Rs1,200 cr tax notice
The fantasy gaming company pulled out its petition after the Maharashtra GST authority informed the Bombay High Court that it had withdrawn its tax notice as the Central tax agency was pursuing the case before the Supreme Court
MUMBAI : Online fantasy sports company Dream11 on Wednesday withdrew from the Bombay High Court its petition challenging notices related to alleged tax evasion amounting to Rs1,200 crore.
