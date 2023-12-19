Dreamfolks launches membership program as airport lounges gain popularity
The company earns more than 90% of its revenue from its lounge services and has increased the presence to 62 lounges from 57 earlier with expansion at government-run airports including Bagdogra.
In a bid to tap the ambitious Indian travellers, airport services provider Dreamfolks has launched a membership program to offer a wide range of lifestyle and travel related services including airport lounges, meet and assist facilities, airport transfers, pet care among others.