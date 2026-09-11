DreamFolks is moving beyond airport lounges. Can it regain lost ground?

DreamFolks Services Ltd expects to return to the revenue levels it achieved before the disruption to its domestic airport lounge business by 2030, but with a markedly different business mix, as the former lounge aggregator expands into travel and lifestyle benefits for customers, chairperson Liberatha Kallat told Mint.
After exiting its domestic airport lounge business last year, DreamFolks is rebuilding around a wider basket of travel and lifestyle benefits for premium credit-card customers, ranging from five-star meals and spas to airport transfers, golf and railway lounges.