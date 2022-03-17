Dredging Corp ties up with Cochin Shipyard for dredger development

“This ship building agreement will also benefit from the ship building financial assistance policy (SFAP) (2016) of the shipping ministry. The policy is for the shipbuilding contracts secured for Indian shipyards between 2016-2026. Financial assistance is granted under this policy is equal to 17% lower of the contract policy or fair price or actual payments, whichever is least. A provision of ₹4,000 crore is made for the ten-year period," Sonowal said.