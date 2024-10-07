Drugmakers to face action for submitting wrong and misleading info, DCGI to debar such applicants

The regulator used to take action as per the provisions mentioned in the Indian Penal Code but an FIR was needed for that.

Priyanka Sharma
Published7 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
At present, there is no provision under the Drugs Rules, 1945 to address the issue of providing wrong information for obtaining regulatory approvals.
At present, there is no provision under the Drugs Rules, 1945 to address the issue of providing wrong information for obtaining regulatory approvals.

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) plans to take action against drug makers that give misleading and fake information to the licensing authority.

At present, there is no provision under the Drugs Rules, 1945 to address the issue of providing wrong information for obtaining regulatory approvals.

As part of the plan, the applicant may be debarred for misleading the licensing authority, in addition to their suspension and cancellation of the product.

The matter was discussed in the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), the country’s top technical advisory body on drugs, in a meeting held last month.

Also read |  Drugs licence approval only if you show good manufacturing practices: DCGI

“The Board was apprised that at present there is no provision under the Drugs Rules, 1945 to address this issue of submitting forged/fabricated, misleading data/document, etc for obtaining the regulatory approvals. Accordingly, it was proposed that provisions may be incorporated under the Drugs Rules, 1945 for taking action against applicants for submitting misleading, or fake or fabricated documents/data to the licensing authority,” stated DTAB minutes of meeting seen by Mint.

Permission suspended

In a recent example the apex drug regulator last month suspended the permission granted to pharmaceutical firm to manufacture eye drops, citing the company’s unapproved claim.

“If in case, the applicants submit fake data- for example- name of the organization or subjects, or claims, the regulator is making relevants provisions to take actions against such drug firms. Most of these happen in the state licensing authority and upon verification later, in some cases, it used to be forged data. The regulator used to face multiple challenges in the absence of provisions in the Drug Rule, 1945,” said an official familiar with the matter.

The Drugs & Cosmetics Act,1940 and rules 1945 ensures the safety, rights and wellbeing of the patients by regulating the drugs and cosmetics.

Also read |  DCGI issues fresh guidelines for drug inspectors

The official added that however, the regulator used to take action as per the provisions mentioned in the Indian Penal Code and filing an FIR if needed. “But the inclusion of such provisions in the Drugs Rules, 1945 will make the drug regulator’s work easier and faster,” the official added.

In the present Drug Rule, 1945, suspension and cancellation of registration certificate or license take place if the manufacturer fails to comply with any of the conditions of the registration certificate/license, the licensing authority may issue show cause notice to the applicant or suspend the license or registration certificate.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time. 

Also read |  WHO evaluates India’s top drug regulator, vaccine manufacturing practices

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 03:59 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesDrugmakers to face action for submitting wrong and misleading info, DCGI to debar such applicants

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.