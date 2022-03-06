Dubai emerges as tech hub of the Arab world

Instead, SoftBank waited for deal flow to pick up, and now sees more sophisticated entrepreneurs running Gulf-based companies of a significant-enough size, according to a person familiar with the fund’s strategy. SoftBank passed on investing in Kitopi in an earlier investment round, but it kept in touch with the founders and invested when the firm grew to operate more than 60 cloud kitchens across the U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}