Dutch Premier Hopes to Prevent More US Export Curbs on ASML

(Bloomberg) -- Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten has spoken to US President Donald Trump about preventing ASML Holding NV being hit by new export restrictions and is confident that an agreement will be found.

“I already had many conversations with the American president and lawmakers on the MATCH Act, and the importance to protect the semicon industry,” Jetten told Bloomberg Television in New York. “I’m pretty confident we will come to some agreement that is workable for each and every one.”

Advertisement

The so-called MATCH Act would stop sales to China of all of ASML’s deep ultraviolet immersion lithography, or immersion DUV, machines. That would build on existing controls on the most-advanced extreme ultraviolet lithography, or EUV, machines — which have never been permitted for export to China — as well as some DUV measures imposed by the Netherlands.

As the only producer of EUV machines, ASML is a linchpin of the AI buildout and Europe’s most valuable company. Washington wants to restrict China’s access to chip-making technology to protect US national security and maintain its leading position.

China accounted for 14% of ASML’s net system sales in the second quarter, down from 19% in the previous quarter.

Turning to Russia’s war in Ukraine, Jetten said more sanctions are necessary to push President Vladimir Putin to into peace talks nearly five years after his full-scale invasion.

Advertisement

Jetten said it’s a pity “some Russians were removed from the sanctions list because I think we need more sanctions on the Russian Federation to force them to negotiate.”

He called on other countries “to step up their game in terms of financial support, military support, and also non-military support” for Ukraine.

The European Union this week lifted sanctions on two Russian billionaires in order to renew restrictions on thousands of businessmen, politicians and companies.

Luxembourg had pressed to remove Mikhail Fridman from the sanctions list over his legal claim against the country at the Permanent Court of Arbitration, people familiar with the matter said. France was lobbying to get Alisher Usmanov off the blacklist as part of a prisoner release deal with Azerbaijan, the people said.

Advertisement

(Updates with comments on Ukraine starting in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.