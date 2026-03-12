Three of theworld’s largest IT services companies, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and EPAM Systems Inc., have found a seemingly contrarian hack to both grow and maintain operating margins: increase India headcount.
Early, contrarian AI trend has global IT firms hiring more in India to deliver growth, improve margins
SummaryCapgemini, Cognizant, and EPAM are increasing India headcount to leverage local talent as demand for tech workers rises due to AI integration. This trend, driven by a need to protect margins, contrasts with some Indian peers reducing workforce. Read the trend-spotting story to know more.
