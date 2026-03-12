Early, contrarian AI trend has global IT firms hiring more in India to deliver growth, improve margins

“In what seems to be an irony of the sorts, the more AI is getting used and new agents are being written, the more has the need to monitor arisen," Bernstein analysts Venugopal Garre and Nikhil Arela wrote in a note dated 9 March. “There have been numerous issues with adoption seen already and it does not take rocket science to know that most of the issues are yet to be seen as adoption widens.” AI strategies are more built around speeding up processes and reducing unit costs, not eliminating entire teams overnight, they added.