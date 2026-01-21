Early Q3 earnings show costs overtaking revenues, flipping the profit cycle
A jump in labour and input costs has flipped India Inc’s profit equation just as revenues begin to recover. Early prints signal that margins may no longer be doing the heavy lifting.
India Inc. may have finally found its revenue footing in the December quarter after a year of sluggish demand. However, the profit cycle appears to have flipped, driven by surging costs. Early Q3 FY26 results show the weakest profit growth in at least three years, despite the best top-line expansion in a quarter for corporate India in over a year.