Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Earnings Tracker: Q3 total revenue up 18.1%; bottomline rises 16.2%

Earnings Tracker: Q3 total revenue up 18.1%; bottomline rises 16.2%

Payal Bhattacharya

  • December-quarter results are available for 227 BSE-listed companies so far

Earnings Tracker: Q3 total revenue up 18.1%; bottomline rises 16.2%

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 18.1% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 16.2%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.3%, while profits were up 7.1%.

The combined revenue of the companies that have declared their December-quarter financial results so far has risen 18.1% year-on-year, while net profits have risen 16.2%, a Mint analysis showed. Excluding the companies in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, the topline grew 5.3%, while profits were up 7.1%.

The analysis covered 227 BSE-listed companies (including 51 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The analysis covered 227 BSE-listed companies (including 51 banking and financial services firms) that had declared their results by Friday and whose data was available on Capitaline’s database.

Watch this space for updates every week as more companies announce their results in the ongoing results season.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.