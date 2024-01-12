EaseMyTrip aims to raise ₹1,000 cr by April, eyes acquisitions in non-air space
The company board gave an in-principle approval for raising funds of up to ₹1,000 crore through a combination of preferential issue of equity shares along with warrants.
Online travel platform EaseMyTrip aims to raise ₹1,000 crore within the next 3-4 months in order to largely focus on inorganic growth of the company in businesses unrelated to aviation sector, co-founder Prashant Pitti told Mint.
