EaseMyTrip breaks silence on ED searches, denies links to Mahadev and other betting apps

Over 50 locations were searched by ED, including EaseMyTrip's office in Gurugram. The company confirmed it has no links to the Mahadev Betting App or any betting platforms.

Livemint
Updated17 Apr 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

EaseMyTrip has clarified that it has no connection with the Mahadev app or any other betting app after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in more than 50 locations, including the company's Gurugram office.

“While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation,” the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, April 17.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesEaseMyTrip breaks silence on ED searches, denies links to Mahadev and other betting apps
MoreLess
First Published:17 Apr 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Companies

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.