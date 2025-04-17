EaseMyTrip breaks silence on ED searches, denies links to Mahadev and other betting apps

EaseMyTrip has clarified that it has no connection with the Mahadev app or any other betting app after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in more than 50 locations, including the company's Gurugram office.

“While EaseMyTrip has no direct or indirect association with the Mahadev Betting App or any other betting platform, we remain fully committed to cooperating with the authorities throughout the course of the investigation,” the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday, April 17.