EaseMyTrip withdraws from India vs Pakistan WCL semi-final; Nishant Pitti says ‘terror & cricket cannot go hand in hand’

EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti announced that the company will not be associated with the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan semi-final in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL). The decision, shared via a social media post, was framed around national interest and the belief that “terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.”

The X post by Nishant Pitti was placed in context with the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civillians in the scenic Baisaran valley in Jammu and Kashmir.

What is World Championship of Legends (WCL)? The World Championship of Legends is a new-format T20 cricket tournament that brings back retired legends of the game in a competitive, globally broadcast format. Featuring teams like India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, and others, the tournament is aimed at rekindling fan nostalgia while also offering thrilling, competitive cricket among some of the sport’s most iconic names.

India at WCL India Champions have qualified for the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 after a strong win against the West Indies Champions. They chased down a target of 145 runs in 13.2 overs, needing to complete the chase within 14.1 overs to secure their semi-final spot.

Key contributions came from Stuart Binny, who scored a half-century and was named player of the match, along with impactful innings from captain Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan.

This win helped India move from the bottom of the points table to fourth place, setting up a semi-final clash against Pakistan Champions. Earlier in the tournament, India had faced some challenges, including losses to South Africa, Australia, and England.

The semi-final against Pakistan Champions will be a high-profile, intense contest following the league stage battles and the backdrop of political sensitivities surrounding the fixture

EaseMyTrip's Boycott of India vs Pakistan Clash In a post titled "India vs Pakistan – WCL Semi-Final", EastMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti wrote:

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud.

However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand.

@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism.

The people of India have spoken and we hear them.

EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.

Some things are bigger than sport.

Nation first, business later. Always.

Jai Hind.”

EaseMyTrip's Involvement with WCL Before the Pullout EaseMyTrip had previously been listed among the sponsors and partners of the WCL, helping promote and support the tournament through branding and digital promotions. The company’s association was seen as a significant move to align with a rising cricket property and tap into the nostalgic appeal of cricketing legends.

However, with the escalation of cross-border tensions and a growing sentiment in parts of India to boycott engagement with Pakistan, especially in sports, Pitti’s move aligns with a nationalistic business stance—a strategy EaseMyTrip has taken before.

Potential Impact on WCL and EaseMyTrip While the WCL semi-final is likely to go ahead as scheduled, the EaseMyTrip withdrawal could affect sponsorship dynamics and possibly influence other corporate stakeholders. The decision also sets a precedent that could affect future India Pakistan sporting ties, particularly as cricket continues to navigate its role in diplomatic and nationalist narratives.