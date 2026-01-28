Easy Home Finance raises $30 million led by Investcorp

Mortgage-tech firm Easy Home Finance has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Investcorp India Growth Equity Fund and Investcorp India Growth Opportunity Fund, the company said on Wednesday.

The latest fundraise comes amid a pickup in capital flows into housing finance companies such as Weaver Services, Vastu Housing Finance, Nivara Home Finance, and Ummeed Housing Finance over the past year, as investors step up bets on affordable housing credit and demand beyond India’s large cities.

“India’s mortgage market continues to deepen, creating opportunities for fast-scaling institutions capable of addressing this large, undeserved segment with operational discipline,” said Anshuman Goenka, partner, global investment firm Investcorp.

The round also saw participation from existing investors Bengaluru-based family investment office Claypond Capital and Japanese multinational bank Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation's (SMBC) Asia Rising Fund, both of which had earlier backed the company in its $35 million Series B round, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“We see strong alignment in the company’s ambition and the opportunity ahead,” said Rajeev Ranka, partner for SMBC Asia Rising Fund.

Expansion plans The company added that the fresh capital will be used to expand into new markets across the country and invest further in product development and technology.

“We are building for scale—pan-India expansion, faster distribution, and deeper investment across product and talent. The participation of Investcorp, alongside continued support from Claypond and SMBC, strengthens our ability to move faster and build bigger,” said Rohit Chokhani, managing director of Easy Home Finance.

Founded in 2017 by Chokhani, Easy Home Finance provides affordable home loans to low- to middle-income borrowers, primarily in suburban and semi-urban markets.

Easy Home Finance reported revenue of ₹105.1 crore in 2024-25, according to data from Tracxn. With the current round, Easy Home Finance has raised over $80 million in equity funding with investors like Claypond Capital, Franklin Templeton India, Pegasus Airlines, and others.

“Easy Home Finance has consistently demonstrated momentum and clarity of execution. We are pleased to continue supporting the company as it enters its next phase,” said Shekhar Garisa, managing director for Claypond Capital.