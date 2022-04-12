EasyJet expects summer capacity to near prepandemic levels

The airline said it flew 94% of the planned schedule in the past seven days despite the recent increase in the number of crew testing positive for Covid-19, as well as normal operational disruption and air-traffic-control delays. The company said it proactively managed this in advance by making pre-emptive cancellations as early as possible so as to allow most of its customers to rebook on flights departing the same day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}