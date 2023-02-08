EBay cutting about 500 employees after sales plunge
The reductions are in response to the ‘macroeconomic situation around the world,’ Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone said Tuesday in a statement.
EBay Inc. is cutting about 500 employees — or 4% of its workforce — as the e-commerce company continues to face slower consumer spending after a brief pandemic boom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×