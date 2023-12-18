Ebix Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Texas

Indian-born American Robin Raina-led Ebix Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Northern District of Texas.
On 17 December, Nasdaq-listed Ebix Inc. and certain of its US subsidiaries filed a petition in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code.
Ebix Inc. CEO Raina is the largest shareholder in the company owning 13.9% stake, followed by Blackrock Inc (13.1%), The Vanguard Group (9.8%), and Steven D. Lebowitz (6.1%).
“The debtors have moved for joint administration of these cases under the case number assigned to the chapter 11 case of Ebix, Inc," the court filing, seen by Mint, said.
For some time now, Ebix Inc. has been in the news for two reasons–one is the pending initial public offering (IPO) of Ebix Inc.’s India unit EbixCash, and second is its desperate search of money to pay off its debts.
Over the past few years, the firm has taken huge debt to fund its aggressive expansion plans across geographies.
As of 31 December, 2022, Ebix Inc. had outstanding borrowings of $639.3 million, according to Form 10K filed by the company before the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Raina received a $1.8 million bonus in September, according to a Bloomberg report. In a regulatory filing in September, Ebix said that $1.2 million of the bonus was paid to Robin Raina. The remainder was supposed to be paid in October, according to the filing.
The subsidiaries are Ebix Inc., Vertex Incorporated, P.B. Systems Inc., Ebix Consulting Inc., Ebix US LLC, Facts Services Inc., Doctors Exchange Inc., Ebix International LLC, Agency Solutions.com LLC d/b/a/ Health Connect LLC, ConfirmNet Corporation, A.D.A.M. Inc., and Ebix Latin America LLC.
The Chapter 11 was filed based as per the resolutions approved at a joint meeting of the board of directors, the board of managers, the sole member, the manager, the managing member, or other similar governing authority, as applicable of each entity, the court document showed.
“It is desirable and in the best interests of such Company, its interest holders, its subsidiaries, its creditors, and other parties in interest that the Company shall be, and hereby is, in all respects authorized to file, or cause to be filed, the Bankruptcy Petition for the Company under the provisions of chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court") or other court of competent jurisdiction, and any other petition for relief or recognition or other order that may be desirable under applicable law in the United States; and, in accordance with the requirements of the Company’s governing documents and applicable law, hereby consents to, authorizes, and approves, the filing of the Bankruptcy Petition."
Since last few years, Raina has been selling its India IPO story to get multiple extensions from its creditors for debt repayment.
In May, Ebix Inc. announced an amendment to its existing credit agreement, extending the maturity date from 23 May 2023 to 30 September 2023.
It stated: “Amendment No. 14 also specifically provides for the application of a certain percentage of the proceeds from certain liquidity events towards payment of outstanding principal and interest obligations at that time. These events would include the mandatory public listing of the shares of the company’s subsidiary EbixCash on the Indian stock market by 31 July 2023, the proceeds from the issuance of any additional debt and/or securities if raised by the firm and the proceeds from the monetization of any asset sale, if carried out by the firm."
The “mandatory public listing" to raise money did not materialize as per plans – despite India unit EbixCash receiving the green signal from Sebi earlier this year.
Mint has previously reported on how EbixCash recognized revenue, ongoing litigation and transactions with select companies. And, how the Indian unit of Ebix Inc. did not disclose in its draft share sale documents an adverse arbitration order passed by a Singapore court in June.