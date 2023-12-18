Ebix Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in Texas

“It is desirable and in the best interests of such Company, its interest holders, its subsidiaries, its creditors, and other parties in interest that the Company shall be, and hereby is, in all respects authorized to file, or cause to be filed, the Bankruptcy Petition for the Company under the provisions of chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court") or other court of competent jurisdiction, and any other petition for relief or recognition or other order that may be desirable under applicable law in the United States; and, in accordance with the requirements of the Company’s governing documents and applicable law, hereby consents to, authorizes, and approves, the filing of the Bankruptcy Petition."