Can Ecom Express’s IPO succeed when Delhivery’s stock has failed to deliver?
Ranjani Raghavan 10 min read 24 Oct 2024, 07:16 PM IST
Summary
- Delhivery listed in May 2022. More than two years later, its stock continues to trade below its IPO price. Ecom Express wants to follow in the much bigger market leader’s footsteps and go public. But given its losses and stunted revenue growth, will primary market investors be interested?
Mumbai: Early last year, Ecom Express’s investors were looking for a successor to take over the reins from T.A. Krishnan, the third-party logistics (3PL) company’s co-founder and chief executive. Hobbled by a long illness, Krishnan, a Blue Dart veteran who had formed Ecom Express in 2013 with three former colleagues, had stepped down from day-to-day operations.
