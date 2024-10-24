Can Ecom Express’s IPO succeed when Delhivery’s stock has failed to deliver?

Delhivery contested these numbers at an investor forum in September (and in a filing with exchanges) and said Ecom Express was overcounting its shipments. Delhivery counts a return to origin (RTO) parcel (a customer return) as part of the same journey as the delivered parcel and implies that Ecom Express may be counting this twice. It is not a peer-to-peer comparison as the reporting standard is different, the company argued. If adjusted for RTO, Ecom Express’ cost per shipment would increase by around ₹7 or by 15%, it added. The reporting standards could also be different because Delhivery carries heavier parcels, which cost more to transport but also generate more revenue.