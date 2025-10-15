Growth-hungry online retail giants look to tap the Northeast
Sakshi Sadashiv 6 min read 15 Oct 2025, 05:30 pm IST
Summary
The Northeast is becoming a key e-commerce market in India, with Amazon and Flipkart expanding operations to meet rising demand. Investments in infrastructure aim to enhance delivery efficiency despite challenges like geography and climate risks, as online shopping trends evolve in the region.
Once written off as too remote and costly to serve, the Northeast is emerging as India’s newest e-commerce consumption frontier. With most market leaders having saturated the high-demand, easy-to-serve markets, large online retailers are testing whether rising consumption and improving connectivity can turn the region into a meaningful growth driver, as they race to cut losses.
