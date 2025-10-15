Quick commerce major Blinkit entered Guwahati in January this year, opening a warehouse on Zoo Road and added another in Chandmari. Swiggy remains active in food delivery across select cities in the Northeast, though its Instamart grocery service is yet to scale in the region and the company has not shared details on its infrastructure. Zepto, in contrast, has stayed out of the Northeast so far, confirming to Mint that it does not operate there. Queries sent to Zomato on Blinkit and Swiggy did not elicit a response until press time.