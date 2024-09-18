Companies
E-commerce orders may be harder to return this festive season
Summary
- Fashion and accessories experience a high frequency of returns, while returns in electronics and personal care items are relatively low.
Online orders for categories such as fashion, accessories, home decor and kidswear are likely to be harder to return this festive season as companies look at maximising earnings and minimising logistics hurdles, experts said.
