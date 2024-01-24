ED conducts search at Essel Group Continental Office in Mumbai: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate on 24 January conducted search at Essel Group Continental Office in Mumbai, reported ET Now citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, market regulator Sebi is already probing the Zee Entertainment and Essel group companies. The report claims that ED search is going on since afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Zee Entertainment said it has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Sony's decision to call off the proposed merger.

Apart from this, the firm also initiated legal action to contest Sony's claims of $90 million (around ₹748.5 crore) as a termination fee, for which the Japanese firm has moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

