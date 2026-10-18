ED files chargesheet against FIITJEE, director couple; 32 centres shut, over 14,000 students hit - All you need to know

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against prominent coaching institute FIITJEE Ltd. and its director couple, Dinesh Kumar Goel and Monila Goel.

The prosecution complaint, filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad, alleged the misappropriation of over ₹85 crore collected from students.

Advertisement

Also Read | FIITJEE founder refutes fund siphoning allegations

Core allegations against FIITJEE The central agency’s probe revealed a massive diversion of funds and breach of trust by the institute's management, PTI reported.

The institute allegedly collected fees ranging from ₹2.8 lakh to ₹3.5 lakh per student in advance for 2 to 4-year competitive coaching programs, such as the IIT-JEE, promising full delivery of the courses.

The ED claimed that FIITJEE continued to admit new students and collect fees for programs running up to March 2029, even after it knew it could not deliver the classes.

The management allegedly diverted the collected student fees and spent the money, while the company continued to operate at a deficit.

According to PTI, the institute's faculty began leaving due to delayed or unpaid salaries.

Advertisement

Mass closure of centres and student impact The ED investigation highlighted the severe toll the management's actions took on enrolled students. Between May 2024 and February 2025, FIITJEE abruptly shut down 32 coaching centres without any prior notice.

The closures left 14,411 enrolled students stranded without the coaching they had already paid for.

The agency has categorised the retained and misappropriated student fees—amounting to ₹85.79 crore—as the "proceeds of crime".

Massive promoters' salaries While faculty salaries were delayed or unpaid, the promoters allegedly prioritised their own payouts, PTI reported.

Dinesh Kumar Goel and Monila Goel, who hold an 86.31 per cent share in the company, allegedly used their majority stake to approve their own salaries without independent checks.

Starting in 2022-23, the couple drew ₹24.92 crore in salary. Dinesh Kumar drew approximately ₹56 lakh per month, while Monila Goel received over ₹25 lakh per month.

Advertisement

The ED noted that Monila admitted to rarely attending the office, primarily signing cheques from home. Her payments continued even as the coaching centres were shutting down.

Also Read | FIITJEE closure: ED conducts raids at 8 locations in Delhi NCR

Origins of the case and seized assets The ED's money laundering investigation stems from four police FIRs—two filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Noida and two by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Bhopal.

The Noida Police had already filed a chargesheet against the couple based on fee receipts and statements from 300 victims, coaching centre operators, and other witnesses.

During searches in April 2025, the ED seized ₹10 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹4.86 crore. On October 9, the agency provisionally attached assets worth ₹66.92 crore. The ED is now seeking the confiscation of properties totalling ₹71.88 crore.

Advertisement

FIITJEE, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Delhi, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the ED's chargesheet.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer