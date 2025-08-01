Anil Ambani barred from leaving India as ED issues lookout circular in ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued a look-out circular against Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani over an alleged loan fraud case.

The ED summoned Ambani for questioning on August 5. The summons relates to an ongoing investigation into an alleged ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case involving his company. The agency will record his statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), PTI reported.

Last week, the agency carried out searches in 35 locations belonging to 50 companies and 25 people, including several executives of the Anil Ambani Group companies.

Also Read | R Infra denies ED charges after probe agency summons Anil Ambani in fraud case

The alleged loan fraud case involving Anil Ambani emerged during the ED's three-day search at premises linked to him.

The ED stated last week that its investigation into Anil Ambani is connected to allegations of illegal loan diversion of approximately ₹3,000 crore approved by Yes Bank to his companies between 2017 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the ED found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters "received" money in their accounts, PTI reported, citing people aware of the development.

Also Read | Anil Ambani gets ED summon in alleged ₹17,000 crore loan fraud case

The ED also looked into the allegations of "gross violations" regarding Yes Bank's loan approvals to these companies. This included claims of back-dated credit approval memorandums and investments suggested without proper due diligence or credit analysis, which breaches the bank's credit policy, it added.

The entities involved are accused of 'diverting' the loans to various group companies and to "shell" (bogus) companies.

Also Read | ED raids on Anil Ambani Group firms over ₹3,000 crore loan fraud enter Day 3

Last Thursday, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, the companies of the Anil Ambani-owned group, acknowledged the searches and informed the stock exchanges that the action had "absolutely no impact" on their business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.