ED raids on Anil Ambani Group firms over ₹3,000 crore loan fraud enter Day 3; ‘documents recovered’: Report

The Enforcement Directorate continued searches at companies belonging to Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani in Mumbai for the third day on Saturday, July 26. The agency recovered several documents and computer equipment from various locations, PTI reported, citing official sources.
The searches began on Thursday, 24 July, over an alleged ₹3,000 crore bank loan fraud linked to money laundering, in addition to multiple other allegations of financial irregularities in certain companies.
