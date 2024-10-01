Companies
Edelweiss prepares to list its alternatives arm
Gopika Gopakumar , Ranjani Raghavan 4 min read 01 Oct 2024, 06:15 AM IST
- The IPO, which is partly aimed at reducing the parent company’s debt, is likely to be predominantly an offer for sale.
Edelweiss Financial Services Limited is preparing to list its step-down subsidiary Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Limited (EAAA), which will be the first initial public offering (IPO) in the Indian private capital segment, three people informed on the matter said, requesting to remain anonymous.
